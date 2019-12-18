Navigation

Vom Kleinunternehmer zum Multimillionär

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 18.12.2019 15:50

Für Fans von realitätsnahen Wirtschaftssimulationsspielen ist «Hotel Empire Tycoon - Idle Game Manager Simulator» ein kurzweiliger Spielspaß. «Black Desert Mobile» punktet hingegen mit Kämpfen und Abenteuern in perfekt animierten Fantasiewelten.

«Hotel Empire Tycoon - Idle Game Manager Simulator»

Top iOS-Games

Berlin (dpa/tmn) - Während sich die Top drei der Game-Charts seit Wochen unerschütterlich halten, kommt mit dem Einstieg von zwei beliebten Games in die Top 10 Bewegung in die Charts.

In dieser Woche mit Platz neun noch knapp in den Top 10 befindet sich das Strategiespiel «Hotel Empire Tycoon - Idle Game Manager Simulator». Mit einem kleinen Hotel startend hat der Spieler die Chance, durch die richtigen Management-Entscheidungen ein riesiges Hotelimperium aufzubauen. Zum Tourismusprofi kann jedoch nur werden, wer immer wieder neue Anreize für die Gäste schafft, Gewinne strategisch investiert und effiziente Personalentscheidungen trifft.

Ebenfalls populär zeigt sich das Rollenspiel «Black Desert Mobile». Eine beeindruckende Grafik und überwältigende Animation entführen den Spieler in eine Welt voller spannender Abenteuer. Mit einem individuell erstellten Charakter bestreitet der Spieler dynamische Kämpfe, durchstreift fantastische Landschaften und trifft auf bezaubernde tierische Begleiter und Charaktere.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
4 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
5 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 2,29
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
9 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
10 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Off the Rails 3D Kwalee kostenlos
4 Push'em all Voodoo kostenlos
5 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios kostenlos
6 BlockuDoku: Block-Puzzle-Spiel Easybrain kostenlos
7 Pimp My Car Ceyhun Tasci kostenlos
8 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos
9 Hotel Empire Tycoon Digital Things kostenlos
10 Subway Surfers Kiloo kostenlos

Meistgekauft iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
5 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
6 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 2,29
7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
9 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49
10 Terraforming Mars Asmodee Digital 9,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 Off the Rails 3D Kwalee kostenlos
4 Black Desert Mobile Pearl Abyss Corp. kostenlos
5 Blöck Zusammenführen Lei Guo kostenlos
6 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos
7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
8 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios kostenlos
9 Hotel Empire Tycoon Digital Things kostenlos
10 Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele Veraxen Ltd kostenlos

