Vom Kleinunternehmer zum Multimillionär
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 18.12.2019 15:50
Top iOS-Games
Berlin (dpa/tmn) - Während sich die Top drei der Game-Charts seit Wochen unerschütterlich halten, kommt mit dem Einstieg von zwei beliebten Games in die Top 10 Bewegung in die Charts.
In dieser Woche mit Platz neun noch knapp in den Top 10 befindet sich das Strategiespiel «Hotel Empire Tycoon - Idle Game Manager Simulator». Mit einem kleinen Hotel startend hat der Spieler die Chance, durch die richtigen Management-Entscheidungen ein riesiges Hotelimperium aufzubauen. Zum Tourismusprofi kann jedoch nur werden, wer immer wieder neue Anreize für die Gäste schafft, Gewinne strategisch investiert und effiziente Personalentscheidungen trifft.
Ebenfalls populär zeigt sich das Rollenspiel «Black Desert Mobile». Eine beeindruckende Grafik und überwältigende Animation entführen den Spieler in eine Welt voller spannender Abenteuer. Mit einem individuell erstellten Charakter bestreitet der Spieler dynamische Kämpfe, durchstreift fantastische Landschaften und trifft auf bezaubernde tierische Begleiter und Charaktere.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|5
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|2,29
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|10
|Football Manager 2020 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|2
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Off the Rails 3D
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|4
|Push'em all
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|6
|BlockuDoku: Block-Puzzle-Spiel
|Easybrain
|kostenlos
|7
|Pimp My Car
|Ceyhun Tasci
|kostenlos
|8
|Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
|MarkApp Co. Ltd
|kostenlos
|9
|Hotel Empire Tycoon
|Digital Things
|kostenlos
|10
|Subway Surfers
|Kiloo
|kostenlos
Meistgekauft iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|5
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|6
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|2,29
|7
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|10
|Terraforming Mars
|Asmodee Digital
|9,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|3
|Off the Rails 3D
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|4
|Black Desert Mobile
|Pearl Abyss Corp.
|kostenlos
|5
|Blöck Zusammenführen
|Lei Guo
|kostenlos
|6
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|8
|Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|9
|Hotel Empire Tycoon
|Digital Things
|kostenlos
|10
|Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele
|Veraxen Ltd
|kostenlos