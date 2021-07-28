Navigation

USA Top 10 (Singles) vom 28. Juli 2021

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 28.07.2021 16:07

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( 7.) Butter BTS
2. ( 2.) Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo
3. ( 4.) Levitating Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
4. ( 3.) Stay The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
5. ( 5.) Kiss Me More Doja Cat Featuring SZA
6. ( 6.) Bad Habits Ed Sheeran
7. ( 1.) Permission to Dance BTS
8. ( 8.) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X
9. (10.) Deja Vu Olivia Rodrigo
10. ( 9.) Save Your Tears The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

