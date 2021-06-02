Navigation

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 02.06.2021 16:10

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( - ) Butter BTS
2. ( 1.) Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo
3. ( - ) Deja Vu Olivia Rodrigo
4. ( 3.) Levitating Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
5. ( 4.) Leave the Door Open Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson.Paak
6. ( 6.) Peaches Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
7. ( 9.) Save Your Tears The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
8. (10.) Kiss Me More Doja Cat Featuring SZA
9. ( - ) Traitor Olivia Rodrigo
10. ( - ) Astronaut In The Ocean Masked Wolf

