Navigation

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 31.03.2021 16:26

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( - ) Peaches Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
2. ( 1.) Up Cardi B
3. ( 2.) Leave the Door Open Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak
4. ( 3.) Drivers License Olivia Rodrigo
5. ( 5.) Save Your Tears The Weeknd
6. ( 6.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd
7. ( 7.) Levitating Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
8. ( 4.) What's Next Drake
9. ( - ) What You Know Bout Love Pop Smoke
10. ( 8.) Mood 24kGoldn Featuring iann dior

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210331-99-44351/3

Weitere Meldungen

Brit Awards: Dua Lipa und Celeste nominiert

Musik Für ihr Album «Future Nostalgia» hat Dua Lipa gerade einen Grammy gewonnen. Und auch bei den Brit Awards ist sie aussichtsreich im Rennen.

Dua Lipa

Bluesfest in Australien wegen einem Corona-Fall abgesagt

Musik Das Byron Bay Bluesfest gilt als das wichtigste Blues-Festival in Down Under. Dutzende Künstler sollten in dem für seinen Hippie-Flair bekannten Surfer-Ort auftreten.

Byron Bay

USA Top 10 (Alben)

Musik (Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York)

skyline