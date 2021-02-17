Navigation

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 17.02.2021 15:52

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( 1.) Drivers License Olivia Rodrigo
2. ( - ) Up Cardi B
3. ( 3.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd
4. ( 8.) Save Your Tears The Weeknd
5. ( 2.) Mood 24kGoldn feat. Iann Dior
6. ( 4.) 34+35 Ariana Grande feat. Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion
7. ( 6.) Go Crazy Chris Brown & Young Thug
8. ( 5.) Levitating Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby
9. ( 7.) Positions Ariana Grande
10. ( - ) What You Know Bout Love Pop Smoke

