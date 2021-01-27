USA Top 10 (Singles)
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 27.01.2021 17:01
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard-Charts
|1.
|( 1.)
|Drivers License
|Olivia Rodrigo
|2.
|( - )
|34+35
|Ariana Grande Ft. Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion
|3.
|( 2.)
|Mood
|24kGoldn Feat. iann dior
|4.
|( 4.)
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|5.
|( 3.)
|Positions
|Ariana Grande
|6.
|( 6.)
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa Feat. DaBaby
|7.
|( 5.)
|Go Crazy
|Chris Brown & Young Thug
|8.
|( 7.)
|Holy
|Justin Bieber Feat. Chance the Rapper
|9.
|( 8.)
|Bang!
|AJR
|10.
|(10.)
|Good Days
|SZA
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210120-99-103112/4