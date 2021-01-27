Navigation

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 27.01.2021 17:01

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

1. ( 1.) Drivers License Olivia Rodrigo
2. ( - ) 34+35 Ariana Grande Ft. Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion
3. ( 2.) Mood 24kGoldn Feat. iann dior
4. ( 4.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd
5. ( 3.) Positions Ariana Grande
6. ( 6.) Levitating Dua Lipa Feat. DaBaby
7. ( 5.) Go Crazy Chris Brown & Young Thug
8. ( 7.) Holy Justin Bieber Feat. Chance the Rapper
9. ( 8.) Bang! AJR
10. (10.) Good Days SZA

