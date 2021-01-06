Navigation

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 06.01.2021 17:57

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( 7.) Mood 24kGoldn Featuring iann dior
2. ( - ) Positions Ariana Grande
3. ( - ) Blinding Lights The Weeknd
4. ( - ) Holy Justin Bieber Featuring Chance the Rapper
5. ( - ) Dynamite BTS
6. ( - ) Go Crazy Chris Brown & Young Thug
7. ( - ) Laugh Now Cry Later Drake Featuring Lil Durk
8. ( - ) I Hope Gabby Barrett Featuring Charlie Puth
9. ( 1.) All I Want For Christmas Is You Mariah Carey
10. ( - ) Levitating Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200826-99-317429/22

