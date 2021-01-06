USA Top 10 (Singles)
|1.
|( 7.)
|Mood
|24kGoldn Featuring iann dior
|2.
|( - )
|Positions
|Ariana Grande
|3.
|( - )
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|4.
|( - )
|Holy
|Justin Bieber Featuring Chance the Rapper
|5.
|( - )
|Dynamite
|BTS
|6.
|( - )
|Go Crazy
|Chris Brown & Young Thug
|7.
|( - )
|Laugh Now Cry Later
|Drake Featuring Lil Durk
|8.
|( - )
|I Hope
|Gabby Barrett Featuring Charlie Puth
|9.
|( 1.)
|All I Want For Christmas Is You
|Mariah Carey
|10.
|( - )
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
