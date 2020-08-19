Navigation

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 19.08.2020 16:24

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in
1. ( - ) WAP Cardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. ( 2.) Rockstar DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
3. ( 4.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd
4. ( 3.) Whats Poppin Jack Harlow
5. ( 1.) Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles
6. ( 5.) Roses SAINt JHN
7. ( 7.) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
8. ( - ) Smile Juice WRLD & The Weeknd
9. ( 9.) Go Crazy Chris Brown & Young Thug
10. ( - ) Before You Go Lewis Capaldi

