USA Top 10 (Singles)
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 15:27
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|1.
|( 5.)
|Circles
|Post Malone
|2.
|( 9.)
|Memories
|Maroon 5
|3.
|( - )
|The Box
|Roddy Ricch
|4.
|( 8.)
|Someone You Loved
|Lewis Capaldi
|5.
|( 6.)
|Roxanne
|Arizona Zervas
|6.
|(10.)
|Good as Hell
|Lizzo
|7.
|( - )
|Dance Monkey
|Tones And I
|8.
|( - )
|Highest in the Room
|Travis Scott
|9.
|( - )
|10,000 Hours
|Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
|10.
|( - )
|Lose You To Love Me
|Selena Gomez