USA Top 10 (Singles)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 11.12.2019 15:42

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/en
1. ( - ) Heartless The Weeknd
2. ( 1.) Circles Post Malone
3. ( - ) All I Want For Christmas Is You Mariah Carey
4. ( 2.) Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi
5. ( 4.) Memories Maroon 5
6. ( 3.) Good as Hell Lizzo
7. ( 5.) Roxanne Arizona Zervas
8. ( - ) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Brenda Lee
9. ( 6.) Lose You To Love Me Selena Gomez
10. ( 8.) 10,000 Hours Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

