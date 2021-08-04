Navigation

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 04.08.2021 16:25

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Tiel Act
1. ( 1.) Butter BTS
2. ( - ) Industry Baby Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
3. ( 2.) Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo
4. ( 4.) Stay The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
5. ( 3.) Levitating Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
6. ( 5.) Kiss Me More Doja Cat Featuring SZA
7. ( 6.) Bad Habits Ed Sheeran
8. ( 8.) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X
9. ( 7.) Permission to Dance BTS
10. ( 9.) Deja Vu Olivia Rodrigo

