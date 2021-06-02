Navigation

USA Top 10 (Alben)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 02.06.2021 16:13

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( - ) Sour Olivia Rodrigo
2. ( 1.) The Off-Season J. Cole
3. ( - ) Scaled And Icy twenty one pilots
4. ( 4.) Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen
5. ( 3.) A Gangsta's Pain Moneybagg Yo
6. ( - ) Shiesty Season Pooh Shiesty
7. ( 5.) Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa
8. ( - ) Free Dem Boyz 42 Dugg
9. ( 7.) Justice Justin Bieber
10. (10.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke

