USA Top 10 (Alben)

Veröffentlicht: Donnerstag, 13.05.2021 14:20

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

1. ( - ) Khaled Khaled DJ Khaled
2. ( 1.) A Gangsta's Pain Moneybagg Yo
3. ( 3.) Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen
4. ( 5.) Justice Justin Bieber
5. ( 2.) Young Stoner Life: Slime Languaga 2 Young Thug & Various Artists
6. ( 6.) SoulFly Rod Wave
7. ( 8.) Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa
8. (10.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke
9. ( 7.) After Hours The Weeknd
10. ( - ) Country Again (Side A) Thomas Rhett

