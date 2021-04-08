USA Top 10 (Alben)

Navigation

Veröffentlicht: Donnerstag, 08.04.2021 08:15

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( - ) SoulFly Rod Wave
2. ( 1.) Justice Justin Bieber
3. ( - ) Clouds (The Mixtape) NF
4. ( - ) My Savior Carrie Underwood
5. ( 3.) Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen
6. ( - ) The Highlights The Weeknd
7. ( 4.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke
8. ( - ) Dum And Dummer 2 Young Dolph & Key Glock
9. ( 5.) Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa
10. ( - ) OK Orchestra AJR

