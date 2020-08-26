USA Top 10 (Alben)
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 26.08.2020 15:41
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Artist
|1.
|( 1.)
|Folklore
|Taylor Swift
|2.
|( 3.)
|Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
|Pop Smoke
|3.
|( 2.)
|Legends Never Die
|Juice WRLD
|4.
|( - )
|Rich Slave
|Young Dolph
|5.
|( 6.)
|Hamilton: An American Musical
|Original Broadway Cast
|6.
|( 4.)
|Pray 4 Love
|Rod Wave
|7.
|( 9.)
|My Turn
|Lil Baby
|8.
|( 8.)
|Blame It on Baby
|DaBaby
|9.
|( - )
|Hollywood's Bleeding
|Post Malone
|10.
|( - )
|Fine Line Harry
|Styles
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200826-99-317421/3