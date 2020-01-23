USA Top 10 (Alben)

Navigation

Veröffentlicht: Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 12:04

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret
1. ( - ) Rare Selena Gomez
2. ( 1.) Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial Roddy Ricch
3. ( - ) Time Served Moneybagg Yo
4. ( 2.) Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone
5. ( 6.) KIRK DaBaby
6. ( 3.) Fine Line Harry Styles
7. ( 4.) Jackboys Jackboys
8. ( 5.) Frozen II Soundtrack
9. ( 7.) When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish
10. ( 8.) So Much Fun Young Thug

