USA Top 10 (Alben)
Veröffentlicht: Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 12:04
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( - )
|Rare
|Selena Gomez
|2.
|( 1.)
|Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
|Roddy Ricch
|3.
|( - )
|Time Served
|Moneybagg Yo
|4.
|( 2.)
|Hollywood's Bleeding
|Post Malone
|5.
|( 6.)
|KIRK
|DaBaby
|6.
|( 3.)
|Fine Line
|Harry Styles
|7.
|( 4.)
|Jackboys
|Jackboys
|8.
|( 5.)
|Frozen II
|Soundtrack
|9.
|( 7.)
|When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
|Billie Eilish
|10.
|( 8.)
|So Much Fun
|Young Thug