USA Top 10 (Alben)
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 15:31
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|1.
|( - )
|Jackboys
|Jackboys
|2.
|( 3.)
|Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
|Roddy Ricch
|3.
|( 6.)
|Hollywood's Bleeding
|Post Malone
|4.
|( 1.)
|Fine Line
|Harry Styles
|5.
|( 9.)
|Frozen II
|Soundtrack
|6.
|( 5.)
|When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
|Billie Eilish
|7.
|(10.)
|So Much Fun
|Young Thug
|8.
|( - )
|KIRK
|DaBaby
|9.
|( - )
|Lover
|Taylor Swift
|10.
|( - )
|Over It
|Summer Walker