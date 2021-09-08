Navigation

USA Top 10 (Alben)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 08.09.2021 16:07

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( - ) Donda Kanye Wes
2. ( - ) If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power Halsey
3. ( 1.) Sour Olivia Rodrigo
4. ( 4.) Planet Her Doja Cat
5. ( 7.) F*ck Love The Kid LAROI
6. ( 9.) Dangerous  The Double Album Morgan Wallen
7. ( 6.) Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish
8. ( 3.) SoulFly Rod Wave
9. ( 2.) Trip At Knight Trippie Redd
0. ( - ) We Love You Tecca 2 Lil Tecca

