USA Top 10 (Alben)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 28.07.2021 16:13

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( - ) Faith Pop Smoke
2. ( - ) Sob Rock John Mayer
3. ( 1.) Sour Olivia Rodrigo
4. ( 2.) Planet Her Doja Cat
5. ( 3.) Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen
6. ( 4.) The Voice Of The Heroes Lil Baby & Lil Durk
7. ( 5.) Hall of Fame Polo G
8. ( 6.) Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa
9. ( - ) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke
10. ( 8.) Inside (The Songs) Bo Burnham

