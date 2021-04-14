Top Ten: iOS-Gamer mögen Origamis und Auto-Rennen
Origamis kennt man aus der Schule: Ziel war es bunte Kraniche zu falten, die dann meistens doch eher Papierflieger wurden. Die alte chinesische Faltkunst mit japanischen Namen gibt es nun als App. Das kommt bei iOS-Gamern gut an.
Berlin (dpa) - Origami beschreibt die Kunst des Papierfaltens - ausgehend von einem meistens quadratischen Blatt Papier, werden Formen und Gestalten gefaltet.
Die beruhigende Tätigkeit scheint bei iOS-Gamern wieder im Kommen zu sein. Denn mit «Paper Fold» steht ein genau solches Spiel auf Platz 4 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games. In zahlreichen Leveln kann man verschiedene Motive und Origamis falten und kreieren. Außerdem hat man dabei eine große Auswahl an verschiedenen Motiven und Formen. Wer ein bisschen kreativ sein und sich dabei noch entspannen möchte, dürfte Gefallen daran finden.
Mit wesentlich mehr Action und wenigen bis keinen Entspannungsmomenten punktet diese Woche bei Gamern das Spiel «Real Drive 3D». In aufregenden Challenges stellt man hier seine Fahrkünste unter Beweis. Ziel ist es, neue Autos freizuschalten, die man dann aufrüsten kann. Ob auf Dächern oder Stränden, man jagt durch virtuelle Welten und wird mit allerlei Herausforderungen konfrontiert - allerdings auch mit viel Werbung.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|0,99
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|7
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|8
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|9
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|10
|Football Manager 2021 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Parking Jam 3D
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|3
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
|4
|Paper Fold
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Soccer Super Star - Fußball
|Real Free Soccer
|kostenlos
|6
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|7
|Pass the Boom
|Nick Seidel
|kostenlos
|8
|DOP 2: Delete One Part
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Real Drive 3D
|Coda Platform Limited
|kostenlos
|10
|Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
|King
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|4,49
|7
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|8
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|9
|The Room
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|1,09
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|DOP 2: Delete One Part
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Parking Jam 3D
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
|4
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|6
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Prison Escape: Stickman Story
|ABIGAMES PTE. LTD
|kostenlos
|8
|Gardenscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|10
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
