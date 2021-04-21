Top Ten: iOS-Gamer gehen auf eine mysteriöse Suche
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 21.04.2021 15:12
Berlin (dpa) - In dieser Woche begeben sich iOS-Gamer auf eine mysteriöse Suche. Das Spiel «Polarized!» ist zwar kein ganz so geheimer Geheimtipp mehr, aber deswegen nicht weniger spannend. Zuletzt machte das Spiel als Gewinner des Deutschen Computerspielpreis auf sich aufmerksam.
«Polarized!» ist das erste Spiel, das durch Bilderkennung gesteuert wird. Der Spieler macht Fotos von echten Objekten. Mit einer Apple-Technologie für maschinelles Lernen integriert die Geschichte die echten Fotos in die Spielwelt - spannendend, experimentell und auf Platz 8 der Game-Charts.
Etwas simpler, aber nicht weniger spaßig ist die aktuelle Nummer 1 der Charts «Slice It All!». Die einzige Aufgabe des Spielers besteht darin, alle Gegenstände und Objekte, die sich ihm in den Weg stellen, möglichst schnell zu zerschneiden - ein kurzweiliges Vergnügen für zwischendurch.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Northgard
|Playdigious
|8,99
|8
|Polarized! – MonkeyBox 1
|TheCodingMonkeys
|1,99
|9
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|10
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Slice It All!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Sword Play! Ninja-Schlitzer 3D
|AI Games FZ
|kostenlos
|4
|Parking Jam 3D
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
|5
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|6
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
|7
|AFK Arena
|Lilith Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Clash of Clans
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|Royal Match
|Dream Games, Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Northgard
|Playdigious
|8,99
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|6
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|6
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|8
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|9
|The Room
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|1,09
|10
|Cluedo: Die Offizielle Edition
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Royal Match
|Dream Games, Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|4
|Parking Jam 3D
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
|5
|DOP 2: Delete One Part
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Clash of Clans
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|8
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
