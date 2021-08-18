Top-Apps: Fußball-Live-Stream und Notenüberblick
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 18.08.2021 16:23
Für iPhone und iPad
Berlin (dpa) - Die Mannschaften der Fußball-Bundesliga haben ihren ersten Spieltag absolviert. Die Saison mit hoffentlich spannenden Partien ist eröffnet. Per Live-Stream ist es längst kein Problem mehr, Spiele auch unterwegs auf dem Handy mitzuverfolgen. Es ist wohl kein Zufall, dass die App «DAZN Sport Live Stream» in dieser Woche in die iOS-Charts (Platz 10) rutscht.
Das Angebot von «DAZN Sport Live Stream» umfasst die Freitags- und Sonntagsspiele der Bundesliga sowie nahezu die komplette UEFA Champions League. Bis zum 30. September kann man die Streaming-App sogar noch einen Monat kostenlos testen.
Einen Neustart gibt es vielerorts auch für Schüler. Ein hilfreiches Orga-Tool erleichtert den Einstieg - diesmal jedoch für Lehrer. Die App «Teacher Tool 6» ist quasi ein digitaler Lehrerkalender. Er enthält alle wesentlichen Informationen über die Schüler, wie Notenübersicht, Fehlzeiten und vieles mehr. Alles ist sofort einsehbar, veränderbar und gegen unerlaubte Zugriffe durch ein Passwort und Datenverschlüsselung geschützt. «Teacher Tool 6» belegt in dieser Woche Platz 7 der App-Charts.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|7
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|1,99
|9
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|10
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|TeacherTool 6
|Udo Hilwerling
|24,99
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|9
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
|10
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|5
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|DAZN Limited
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210728-99-575799/7