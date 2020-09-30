Photo-Widget und digitales Notizbuch unter den Top Ten

Apps der aktuellen iOS-Charts

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Wer seinen iOS-Homescreen personalisieren möchte, setzt auf sogenannte «Widgets». Diese zeigen Informationen oder Funktionen auf dem Bildschirm an und lassen sich individuell gestalten. Mit «Photo Widget: Simple» schafft es eine solche App in dieser Woche in die iOS-App-Charts.

Im Gegensatz zu klassischen Widget-Apps werden hier jedoch keine Informationen, sondern Fotos anzeigt. Die Nutzer können ihre Lieblingsfotos auf dem Homescreen anordnen und ihr Smartphone mit eigenen Erinnerungen dekorieren. «Photo Widget: Simple» landet auf Platz sieben der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.

Ganz andere Bedürfnisse bedient die App «Lidl Plus» des gleichnamigen Lebensmittel-Discounters. Sparfüchse freuen sich untere anderem über exklusive Rabatte und Benachrichtigungen bei besonderen Sparaktionen. «Lidl Plus» schafft es auf Platz drei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.

Vor allem für Studenten, die wegen der Corona-Krise derzeit von zu Hause aus lernen, könnte die App «Notability» (9,99 Euro) interessant sein. Die Applikation ermöglicht es, digitale Dokumente mit Notizen, Markierungen oder gar Zeichnungen zu versehen. Das ist vor allem dann praktisch, wenn man beispielsweise keinen Drucker hat oder generell auf Papier verzichten möchte. «Notability» ist beliebt und taucht in der Top Ten der meistgekauften iPad-Apps auf.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 5 food with love Food with love 3,99 6 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 8 Universe in a Nutshell in a nutshell - kurzgesagt GmbH 3,49 9 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Widgetsmith Cross Forward Consulting, LLC kostenlos 2 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 3 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 4 Color Widgets MM Apps, Inc. kostenlos 5 Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs kostenlos 6 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 7 Photo Widget: Simple Hyoungbin Kook kostenlos 8 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 9 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 10 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49 6 Universe in a Nutshell in a nutshell - kurzgesagt GmbH 3,49 7 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 Deponia Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 5,49 10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Widgetsmith Cross Forward Consulting, LLC kostenlos 3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 5 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 8 Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber Zynga Inc. kostenlos 9 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 10 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

