Minispiele und Flugsimulation bei iOS-Gamern angesagt
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 22.12.2021 16:11
Berlin (dpa) - Regelmäßig treten in der TV-Show «Schlag den Star» zwei Prominente gegeneinander an. In den bis zu 15 Spielen und Wettkämpfen geht es um viel Ehrgeiz und 100.000 Euro. Seit September können sich Fans der Show die App auf ihr iPhone laden.
Neben beliebten Disziplinen wie «Blamieren oder Kassieren», «Kopfrechnen» oder «Länderkunde» gibt es bei «Schlag den Star» auch herausfordernde Action-Spiele. Ganz neu ist der WLAN Multiplayer: Spieler, die sich im selben WLAN-Netz befinden, können gegeneinander antreten. Das gut gestaltete Game kostet erschwingliche 2,99 Euro und landet auf Rang acht der Top Ten.
Auch «Aerofly FS 2022» (9,99 Euro) kommt derzeit gut bei den Gamern an. Die neue Version des bereits bekannten Flugsimulators wartet mit mehr Funktionen, Flugzeugmodellen und Regionen auf. In einem kurzen interaktiven Tutorial werden alle Grundlagen erklärt. Gamer können also schnell abheben und über 700 Flughäfen in Europa anfliegen. «Aerofly FS 2022» landet auf Top-Ten-Platz 6.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|5
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|7
|Kingdom Two Crowns
|Raw Fury
|6,99
|8
|Schlag den Star
|bitComposer Interactive GmbH
|2,99
|9
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|0,99
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|6,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Rocket League Sideswipe
|Psyonix LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Slap And Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|4
|Love Fantasy: Match & Stories
|Appzoa Tech Co., Limited
|kostenlos
|5
|Paper Fold
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Coloring Match
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|7
|Collect Em All! Clear the Dots
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Handy Craft
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|Zen Match - Relaxing Puzzle
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Super Warriors: Awakening
|WICKESAID LIMITED
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Townscaper
|Raw Fury
|4,99
|6
|Aerofly FS 2022
|IPACS
|9,99
|7
|EXIT – Der Fluch von Ophir
|USM
|5,99
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|9
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,99
|10
|Kingdom Two Crowns
|Raw Fury
|6,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Rocket League Sideswipe
|Psyonix LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|3
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|4
|Geometry Dash Lite
|RobTop Games AB
|kostenlos
|5
|Zen Match - Relaxing Puzzle
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|6
|slither.io
|Lowtech Studios LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Happy Color – Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
