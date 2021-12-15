Lerntool und visuelle Plattform unter den Top-Apps der Woche
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 15.12.2021 15:11
Für iPhone und iPad
Berlin (dpa) - Akrobatische Yoga-Aasans an atemberaubenden Orten oder beschwingter Morgenkaffee in der Küche: Der perfekt inszenierte Moment bestimmt die Welt von «Instagram». In den Top-Ten ist die App Dauergast - in dieser Woche auf Rang sieben.
Tag und Nacht kann man sich durch das Leben von Influencern, Celebritys und Durchschnittsbürgern scrollen, wenn man es denn möchte oder dem Algorithmus der Foto- und Video-App verfällt. Dass sich die zu intensive Nutzung der Plattform negativ auf das Selbstbild von Jugendlichen auswirkt, ist nicht neu. Instagram verspricht Verbesserungen.
In den Top Ten dabei ist auch die App «AnkiMobile Flashcards». Mit dem vielseitigen Tool können Studierende Lerninhalte vom PC oder MacBook auf das iPhone übertragen. Mit intelligenten Karteikarten lässt sich der eigene Fortschritt fortwährend überprüfen. Obwohl mit 24,99 Euro recht teuer, überzeugt die Lernhilfe viele Nutzer und landet auf Platz neun der meistgekauften Apps.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|7
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|9
|AutoSleep Schalftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,99
|10
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|3
|CovPass Check
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|6
|Rocket League Sideswipe
|Psyonix LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp on iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|0,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|9,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|9,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Rocket League Sideswipe
|Psyonix LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|9
|Messenger for WhatsApp & More
|Baris Gungor
|kostenlos
|10
|Taschenrechner Air
|Wzp Solutions Lda
|kostenlos
