iOS-Games: Das Spiel des Lebens und viele Rätsel
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 14.10.2020 15:14
Top Ten
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In dieser Woche raucht iOS-Gamern gewaltig der Kopf: Das brandneue Rätsel- und Knobelspiel «Who is? Kopfnüsse und Rätsel» fordert das Denkvermögen der Spielgemeinde heraus.
Jede Menge verrückte Puzzles, Rätsel und Fragen stehen auf dem Programm. Der Spieler muss dabei oft um die Ecke denken und clevere Lösungen finden. «Who is? Kopfnüsse und Rätsel» erfreut Knobelfans zudem mit einer gelungenen Grafik und vielen Animationen. Auf Platz 4 steht das kostenlose Game in den Charts gut da.
Für welches Leben entscheidest du dich? Dieser Frage geht man bei «DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2» auf den Grund. Ob Gehirnchirurg, Popstar oder Katzenmama - in diesem mobilen Brettspiel findet jeder sein Glück.
Die Straßen des Lebens sind oft verzweigt: An den Kreuzungen kannst du eine zweite Chance erhalten und etwas neues ausprobieren. Es ist also nie zu spät, doch noch zu heiraten oder Video-Blogger zu werden! Das Wohlfühlspiel ist beliebt und schafft es in dieser Woche auf Platz 9 der Charts.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|8
|Bridge Constructor
|Headup GmbH
|0,49
|9
|True Skate
|True Axis
|2,29
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Genshin Impact
|miHoYo Limited
|kostenlos
|3
|Demolish!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Who is? Kopfnüsse & Rätsel
|Unico Studio LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Color Roll 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Acrylnägel!
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|7
|Mini Football
|Miniclip.com
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|9
|EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21 Companion
|Electronic Arts
|kostenlos
|10
|Pfandhauskönig
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Bridge Constructor
|Headup GmbH
|0,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|7
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|1,09
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Genshin Impact
|miHoYo Limited
|kostenlos
|3
|Acrylnägel!
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|4
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Who is? Kopfnüsse & Rätsel
|Unico Studio LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Mini Football
|Miniclip.com
|kostenlos
|9
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|10
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
