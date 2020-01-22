iOS-Games: Dark-Fantasy-Action und bunte Bubble-Tea-Drinks
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 22.01.2020 15:15
Für iPhone und iPad
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Welche iOS-Spiele konnten in dieser Woche besonders viele Downloads verbuchen? «Pascal’s Wager», «Bubble Tea!» und «Woodturning 3D» gehören auf jeden Fall dazu - auch wenn die drei Titel ganz unterschiedliche Fähigkeiten erfordern.
Der Neueunsteiger «Pascal’s Wager» (7,99) ist ein actionreiches Rollenspiel für Fans von Dark Fantasy. Du spielst verschiedene Charaktere, die gegen zahlreiche Kreaturen kämpfen und versteckte Gebiete auf der Karte erkunden.
«Bubble Tea!» ist ein quietsch-bunter, kurzweiliger Zeitvertreib. Einzige Aufgabe: verschiedene Zutaten mischen und eigene Bubble Tea-Kreationen zaubern. Der Spitzenreiter der Games-Charts «Woodturning 3D» erfordert etwas mehr Kreativität. Hier geht es um echtes (virtuelles) Handwerk. Der Spieler bearbeitet ein Holzstück.
Meistgekaufe iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|6
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|7
|Football Manager 2020 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Woodturning 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|3
|Bubble Tea!
|Dual Cat
|kostenlos
|4
|Blendy! - Juicy Simulation
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|5
|Johnny Trigger
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|7
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|8
|Perfect Ironing
|Playgendary Limited
|kostenlos
|9
|Push'em all
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|6
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|7
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|8
|Pascal's Wager
|Giant Network
|7,99
|9
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|10
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Woodturning 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Bubble Tea!
|Dual Cat
|kostenlos
|3
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|5
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|Blendy! - Juicy Simulation
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|7
|Paper.io 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Gardenscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|10
|Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele
|Veraxen Ltd
|kostenlos