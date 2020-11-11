iOS-Charts: Tool für die Apple Watch und Warn-App vorn
Berlin (dpa) - Die Apple Watch tragen viele Nutzer als kleinen smarten Begleiter am Handgelenk. Im Zusammenspiel mit einem iPhone oder iPad lassen sich viele Informationen und Benachrichtigungen auf die smarte Uhr übertragen.
Mit «WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp» schafft es in dieser Woche ein Tool in die App-Charts, das eine solche Synchronisierung für die Messenger-App «WhatsApp» ermöglicht. Mithilfe der App können Nutzer WhatsApp-Nachrichten auf ihrer Apple-Watch empfangen und versenden. «WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp» landet auf Platz sechs der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps.
Besonders oft heruntergeladen wurde auch diesmal wieder die «Corona-Warn-App» des Robert Koch-Instituts. Die App soll helfen, Infektionsketten schnell nachzuverfolgen, und Nutzer warnen, wenn es eine Ansteckungsmöglichkeit gab. Voraussetzung ist, dass die Smartphones via Bluetooth miteinander kommunizieren und Bewegungsdaten austauschen.
Ein weiterer Favorit bei den iOS-Usern ist die Videochat-App «Skype». Neben Video- und Telefonkonferenzen bietet die App einen Instant-Messengerdienst an und lässt sich sowohl auf dem iPhone als auch auf dem iPad installieren. «Skype» reiht sich auf Platz neun der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps ein.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|6
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|7
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|9
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|10
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|3
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|7
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|21,99
|10
|Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
