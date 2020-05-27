iOS-App-Charts: Kochhelfer und Outdoor-Navi im Trend

Raus in die Natur! So lautet in Zeiten von Corona die Devise. Dass sich auch iOS-Nutzer jetzt gern draußen aufhalten, zeigen die App-Charts. Denn dort taucht nun die Outdoor-Navi «Komoot» auf. Beliebt ist zudem die Koch-App «food with love».