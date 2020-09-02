iOS-App-Charts: Fotos bearbeiten und kontaktlos bezahlen
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 02.09.2020 15:28
Beliebte iPhone-Apps
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Sparkassenkunden können jetzt mit Girocard via Apple Pay kontaktlos bezahlen. Mit der hauseigenen App «Sparkasse Ihre mobile Filiale» kann das neue Tool eingerichtet werden.
Im Geschäft halten Nutzer dann ihr iPhone oder die Apple Watch an das entsprechende Terminal und schon ist der Einkauf bezahlt. Die neue Funktion kommt gut an: In den App-Charts landet die Sparkassen-App in dieser Woche auf Platz 10 der meistgeladenen Apps.
Hässliche Stromleitungen oder überfüllte Mülleimer auf Selfies gehören jetzt der Vergangenheit an. Unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche befindet sich auch die praktische Fotobearbeitungs-App «TouchRetouch». Mit verschiedenen Werkzeugen können kleine Makel erst markiert und dann gelöscht werden.
Auch unter den Top Ten ist die Landwirtschafts-App «Farming Simulator 20». Mit ihr können die Naturfreunde unter den iPhone-Usern ihren eigenen Hof bewirtschaften und zu Pferd das Land erkunden.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|6
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|8
|Football Manager 2020 Mobile
|SEGA
|3,49
|9
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|3,49
|10
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
|7
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Sparkasse Ihre mobile Filiale
|Star Finanz GmbH
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|TeacherTool 6
|Udo Hilwerling
|27,99
|6
|Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|7
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|Blue Brain Games
|3,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|3,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft OneNote
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
