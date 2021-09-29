Im App Store: Zwei Platzhirsche in den Top Ten
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 29.09.2021 15:27
Top-Platzierungen der Woche
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - «Näher an den Menschen und Dingen, die du liebst», diesem werbewirksamen Leitspruch folgen viele Millionen User auf «Instagram». Wie sehr diese am Leben der anderen tatsächlich teil haben, steht auf einem anderen Blatt.
Fakt ist, dass «Instagram» neben Facebook und TikTok eines der beliebtesten sozialen Netzwerke weltweit ist. Wer sich oder sein Unternehmen erfolgreich vermarkten will, kommt um ein Profil nicht mehr herum. Ob Stories, Reels und IGTV: Instas bestücken ihren Feed mit spannenden Inhalten, um möglichst viele Follower anzuziehen. Rang 8 für den Charts-Dauergast.
Auch nicht das erste Mal in den Top Ten dabei ist der Videokonferenzdienst «ZOOM Cloud Meetings». Im Corona-Jahr 2020 hat sich die App zu einer der führenden in diesem Bereich entwickelt. Kein Wunder, denn das Tool ist nutzerfreundlich und funktioniert mit minimalen Störungen - im Home-Office die ideale Möglichkeit, um mit Kunden und Kollegen in Kontakt zu bleiben. «Gezoomt» wird in dieser Woche auf Rang 9.
Top iPhone Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. The Secure Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|5
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|8
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|9
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Pokémon UNITE
|The Pokemon Company
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|8
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
Top iPad Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|7
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Poly Bridge 2
|Dry Cactus
|4,99
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Pokémon UNITE
|The Pokemon Company
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|10
|Taschenrechner Air
|Wzp Solutions Lda
|kostenlos
