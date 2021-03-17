Höhlenmenschen und Skater derzeit bei iOS-Gamern angesagt
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 17.03.2021 16:15
Aus dem App Store
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In die prähistorische Zeit eintauchen und ein einfaches und archaisches Leben leben? Viele denken vielleicht, das wäre primitiv und langweilig. Nicht wenn es mit Höhlenmensch Bob und seiner Freundin auf Abenteuerreise geht.
Der Steinzeitmensch in «Comics Bob» hat es nicht leicht: Er muss gefährlichen Fallen ausweichen, hungrige Tiere besiegen und vor einem riesigen Tyrannosaurier weglaufen. Zum Glück findet Bob bald eine zauberhafte Partnerin, die ihn begleitet. Das schön animierte Spiel schafft es auf Platz 5 der Game-Charts.
Skater auf der ganzen Welt lieben es: Ein abwechslungsreicher Skatepark mit Ledges, Stairs, Halfpipe und Quarterpipe. In «True Skate» bekommen iOS-Gamer einiges davon geboten. Sie können verschiedene 3D-Skateparks unsicher machen und viele Punkte mit Tricks, Flips und Grinds sammeln. Das Skater-Game landet auf Platz 9.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|8
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|9
|True Skate
|True Axis
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Happy Printer - lauf Spiele
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Slingshot Stunt Driver & Sport
|TapNice Sp. z o.o.
|kostenlos
|4
|Perfect Time!
|MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
|kostenlos
|5
|Comics Bob
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|7
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|8
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|10
|High Heels!
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|6
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|6
|The Room
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|1,09
|8
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|9
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|10
|FTL: Faster Than Light
|Subset Games
|10,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|5
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|6
|Gardenscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|7
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|8
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|10
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210203-99-284995/10