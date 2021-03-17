Navigation

Höhlenmenschen und Skater derzeit bei iOS-Gamern angesagt

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 17.03.2021 16:15

In dieser Woche wird es archaisch: Wer schon immer mal wissen wollte, wie es sich als Höhlenmensch so lebt, kann das mit seinem iPhone austesten. Eine Spielidee, die gut ankommt. Aber auch ein Skate-Contest sorgt diesmal für Begeisterung.

«Comics Bob»

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In die prähistorische Zeit eintauchen und ein einfaches und archaisches Leben leben? Viele denken vielleicht, das wäre primitiv und langweilig. Nicht wenn es mit Höhlenmensch Bob und seiner Freundin auf Abenteuerreise geht.

Der Steinzeitmensch in «Comics Bob» hat es nicht leicht: Er muss gefährlichen Fallen ausweichen, hungrige Tiere besiegen und vor einem riesigen Tyrannosaurier weglaufen. Zum Glück findet Bob bald eine zauberhafte Partnerin, die ihn begleitet. Das schön animierte Spiel schafft es auf Platz 5 der Game-Charts.

Skater auf der ganzen Welt lieben es: Ein abwechslungsreicher Skatepark mit Ledges, Stairs, Halfpipe und Quarterpipe. In «True Skate» bekommen iOS-Gamer einiges davon geboten. Sie können verschiedene 3D-Skateparks unsicher machen und viele Punkte mit Tricks, Flips und Grinds sammeln. Das Skater-Game landet auf Platz 9.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
7 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX 0,49
8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49
9 True Skate True Axis
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Happy Printer - lauf Spiele Tap2Play LLC kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Slingshot Stunt Driver & Sport TapNice Sp. z o.o. kostenlos
4 Perfect Time! MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD kostenlos
5 Comics Bob SayGames LLC kostenlos
6 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
7 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
8 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos
9 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
10 High Heels! Zynga Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49
6 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49
6 The Room Fireproof Studios Limited 1,09
8 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
9 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
10 FTL: Faster Than Light Subset Games 10,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
2 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
3 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
4 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
6 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos
7 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
8 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos
9 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos
10 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

