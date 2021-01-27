Das sind die aktuellen Favoriten der iOS-Gamer

Schlaumeiern und modellieren

Berlin (dpa) - Egal ob jung oder alt - alle lieben Quizzen. Längst gibt es auch digitale Varianten, um sein Wissen auf die Probe zu stellen. Bei iOS-Gamern hat in dieser Woche das «Neues Quizduell!» die Nase vorn.

Mit noch mehr Möglichkeiten, sein Köpfchen zu testen und sich regelmäßig in neuen Spielmodi zu beweisen, hat die Wissens-App im Vergleich zur Vorgängerversion kräftig nachgelegt. Fragen zum aktuellen Weltgeschehen sind ebenso dabei wie ein Monatsquiz. Käufer der alten Premium-Version müssen jetzt allerdings mit Werbung leben.

Ebenfalls in den Top Ten und auf Platz 4 der meistgeladenen iPhone Apps in dieser Woche: «Sculpt people». Die Aufgabe besteht darin, ein Foto, das als Vorlage dient, so exakt wie nur möglich nachzubilden. Viel Kreativität ist gefragt und wie im Töpferkurs soll sich die Kneterei äußerst beruhigend auf Geist und Seele auswirken. Aber vor allem scheint die ausgefeilte 3D-Grafik zu überzeugen und mit detaillierten Anpassungsmöglichkeiten für spielerische Tiefe sorgen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29

6 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX 0,49 7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 9 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49 10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos 2 Project Makeover Bubblegum Games LLC kostenlos 3 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 4 Sculpt people Crazy Labs kostenlos 5 Water Sort Puzzle IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD kostenlos

6 Match 3D Loop Games Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi kostenlos 7 Fat Pusher Voodoo kostenlos 8 Shortcut Run Voodoo kostenlos 9 Hit Master 3D: Knife Assassin AI Games FZ kostenlos 10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49

6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 7 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,99 8 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99 9 SpongeBob SquarePants HandyGames 9,99 10 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 3 Project Makeover Bubblegum Games LLC kostenlos 4 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 5 Happy Color™ - Malen nach Zahlen X-Flow kostenlos

6 slither.io Lowtech Studios LLC kostenlos 7 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 8 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 9 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Match 3D Loop Games Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi kostenlos

