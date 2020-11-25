Buchautor werden, Menschen stylen und Freunde online treffen
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 25.11.2020 14:19
iOS-App-Charts
Wer schon immer mal ein eigenes Buch schreiben und gestalten wollte, sollte in dieser Woche einen Blick auf die iOS-App-Charts werfen. Das gleich gilt für kreative Köpfe, die stilsicher in Makeup- und Frisurfragen sind.
In dieser Woche steigt eine Software für Kreative in die Charts ein. Mit dem «Book-Creator for iPad» für werden Sie zum Autor oder erstellen Ihren eigenen Bildband. Diese können abgespeichert und später mit Freunden geteilt werden.
Ebenfalls neu eingestiegen in die Hitparade ist die App «Project Makeover» bei der man verschiedensten Menschen zu einem neuen Look verhelfen muss. Dies geschieht durch Veränderung der Kleidung, Frisur oder des Make-Up. Der eigenen Kreativität sind dabei keine Grenzen gesetzt.
In Deutschland ist die Zahl bei den Coronavirus-Infektionen immer noch bedenklich hoch. Viele Arbeitnehmer bleiben zuhause und arbeiten im Homeoffice. Dieser Situation spiegelt sich auch in den App-Charts wieder. Die kostenlose App «ZOOM Cloud Meeting» ist immer noch sehr beliebt und verbindet Kollegen, Freunde und Familien in der Zeit der Pandemie.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|6
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|7
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|7
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|6
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|7
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Book Creator for iPad
|Tools for Schools Limited
|3,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201125-99-455205/7