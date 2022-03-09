Navigation

Beliebte iOS-Games: Beatbox und Zen-Puzzle

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 09.03.2022 17:04

Die aktuellen Top Ten der iOS-Games könnten kaum unterschiedlicher sein: «Incredibox» ist ein audiovisuelles Erlebnis und begeistert nicht nur Musik-Fans. Auf ganz andere Art überzeugt das Puzzle-Rätsel «supertype».

Incredibox
© App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Für iPhone und iPad

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Beatboxing entstand bereits zu Beginn der 1980er Jahre als Musikform der jungen Hip-Hop-Generation. Seither entwickelte sich die Lautkunst mit Loops, Sampling und Effekten immer weiter. Heute lässt es sich auch mit einer Musik-App ausgezeichnet herumexperimentieren.

«Incredibox» lädt dazu ein, kreativ zu sein und seine eigene Musik zusammenzumischen. Eine coole Crew von Beatboxern hilft dabei. Du wählst einen passenden Musikstil aus und schon lässt sich der eigene Mix kreieren. Das Ergebnis kann mit aller Welt geteilt werden. «Incredibox» ist wohl ein absoluter Volltreffer - in den Top Ten steht es auf Rang neun.

Visuell ebenfalls erstklassig, bietet das Rätsel-Spiel «supertype» einen ganz anderen, eher kontemplativen Genuss. Hier geht es um entspanntes Tüfteln bei super smoothem Sound. Die gute Idee und das Zen-artige Game-Play kommen außerordentlich gut an. «supertype» landet in dieser Woche auf Rang acht.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang6,99
2Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
3MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
4PouZakeh Limited1,99
5IncrediboxSo Far So Good4,99
6Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
7Geometry DashRobTop Games AB1,99
8supertypePhilipp Stollenmayer1,99
9Five Nights at Freddy'sClickteam, LLC2,99
10Five Nights at Freddy's 2Clickteam, LLC2,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Fill The Fridge!Rollic Gameskostenlos
2Airport SecurityKwalee Ltdkostenlos
3Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
4Coloring MatchSUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTDkostenlos
5Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3DTap2Play LLCkostenlos
6Handy CraftVoodookostenlos
7Hay DaySupercellkostenlos
8RobloxRoblox Corporationkostenlos
9QuizDuel!MAG Interactivekostenlos
10Geometry Dash LiteRobTop Games ABkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang6,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
4Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
5Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited4,99
6PouZakeh Limited1,99
7Geometry DashRobTop Games AB1,99
8DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2Marmalade Game Studio2,99
9IncrediboxSo Far So Good4,99
10Football Manager 2022 MobileSEGA9,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Airport SecurityKwalee Ltdkostenlos
2Hay DaySupercellkostenlos
3Zen Match - Relaxing PuzzleGood Job Gameskostenlos
4Fill The Fridge!Rollic Gameskostenlos
5Coloring MatchSUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTDkostenlos
6Star Stable OnlineStar Stable Entertainment ABkostenlos
7slither.ioLowtech Studios LLCkostenlos
8Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
9The Sims™ FreePlayElectronic Artskostenlos
10RobloxRoblox Corporationkostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:220126-99-855118/11

Weitere Meldungen

iOS-Top-Apps: Spritpreise vergleichen und Videos schneiden

Digital Die «mehr-tanken»-App hilft genervten Autofahrern beim Finden des günstigsten unter den teuren Benzinpreisen.

Mehr tanken

iPhone SE und iPad Air bekommen 5G

Digital Das Einstiegs-iPhone SE musste bislang ohne 5G-Mobilfunktechnologie auskommen. Das ändert sich nun - und zwar auch beim iPad Air.

Das neue iPad Air

Drei Tipps für das Smartphone

Digital Ist der Speicherplatz voll, geht auf dem Handy nichts mehr. Die Lösung: zielgerichtet ausmisten.

Speicher, Maps, Emojis: Drei Tipps für das Smartphone
skyline