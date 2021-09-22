Navigation

Bei iOS-Gamern beliebt: Truck fahren und den Star schlagen

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 22.09.2021 14:55

Einmal mit dem Truck quer durch alle Kontinente: Das Leben auf dem Bock lässt sich nun mit einem Simulator kennenlernen. Eine Gelegenheit, die sich viele iOS-Gamer nicht entgehen lassen. Derzeit auch in den Charts vertreten: «Schlag den Star».

«Schlag den Star»

Aus dem App Store

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Spiele wie «Minecraft» oder «Geometry Dash» besetzen in den iOS-Game-Charts seit Jahren die oberen Ränge. Doch seit letzter Woche mischt auch der «Truck Simulator: Ultimate» kräftig mit.

Mit dem Simulator können Gamer ausprobieren, wie sich das Truckerleben so anfühlt. Sie bauen einen eigenen Fuhrpark auf, stellen Mitarbeiter ein und steuern natürlich auch mal selbst ihren Lastwagen durch die ganze Welt. Das scheint der iOS-Gemeinde zu gefallen. Der Trucksimulator bleibt auf Platz eins.

Diesmal ebenfalls dabei ist «Schlag den Star». Das Spiel zur beliebten Pro-Sieben-Show macht die Fans zu Akteuren. Antreten muss man in Disziplinen wie «Kopfrechnen», «Lattlschießen» oder «BallBall». Dabei sind vor allem Denkvermögen und Fingerspitzengefühl gefragt. Das iPhone-Game für 2,99 Euro steigt auf Platz acht ein.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
3 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
7 True Skate True Axis 1,99
8 Schlag den Star bitComposer Interactive GmbH 2,99
9 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 1,99
10 Poly Bridge 2 Dry Cactus 4,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler kostenlos
2 Truck Simulator: Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos
3 Food Cutting! Lion Studios kostenlos
4 Tap Away 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos
5 Water Sort Puzzle IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD kostenlos
6 Beatstar Space Ape Ltd kostenlos
7 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
8 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos
9 Pocket Styler: Fashion Stars Nordcurrent UAB kostenlos
10 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos

Meistgekauft iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
4 Poly Bridge 2 Dry Cactus 4,99
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 Passpartout: Starving Artist Flamebait AB 4,99
6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99
8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,99
9 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 0,99
10 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 1,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Truck Simulator: Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos
2 Wahl-O-Mat bpb kostenlos
3 Hill Climb Racing Fingersoft kostenlos
4 Pocket Styler: Fashion Stars Nordcurrent UAB kostenlos
5 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos
6 UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos
7 Geometry Dash Lite RobTop Games AB kostenlos
8 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
9 Get Lucky 3D HOMA GAMES kostenlos
10 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210825-99-962619/23

