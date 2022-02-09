Navigation

Bei iOS-Gamern beliebt: Städtebau und Umstyling

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 09.02.2022 16:12

Auch in dieser Woche ist ein Fashion-Game unter den iOS-Favoriten. Denn «Umstylen» heißt nun die Devise. Eher zurückhaltend, aber nicht weniger beliebt, ist «Townscaper». Hier wird ganz entspannt Klötzchen an Klötzchen gereiht.

«Outfit Makeover»

Aus dem App Store

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Vorher-Nachher-Bilder kennt jeder: im Bereich der Schönheitsoperationen und der Mode werden sie gern zu Vergleichszwecken genutzt. Auch bei einem Styling-Makeover kann der Vergleich mit dem Vorher zuweil verblüffend sein. Ganze TV-Formate beschäftigen sich damit und auch Apps.

In dem Spiel «Outfit Makeover» können Modebewusste sich richtig auslassen. Einzige Aufgabe ist es, Geschmack zu beweisen und die unzähligen Grusel-Outfits kreativ und nach eigenen Vorstellungen umzustylen. «Outfit Makeover» ist in dieser Woche ziemlich angesagt. Es klettert auf Platz vier der iOS-Charts.

In die Top-Ten auf Rang fünf hat es «Townscaper» geschafft. Das simple Städtebau-Spiel ist dezent, aber sehr liebvoll gestaltet. Es gibt eigentlich gar kein richtiges Gameplay, nur entspanntes Aneinanderreihen von farbigen Blöcken. So entstehen süße kleine Häuslein, Torbögen, Treppen, Brücken und Gärten.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
3 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
5 Five Nights at Freddy's Clickteam, LLC 2,99
6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
7 Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Clickteam, LLC 2,99
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99
9 Five Nights at Freddy's 4 Clickteam, LLC 2,99
10 Ultimate Custom Night Clickteam, LLC 2,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Coloring Match SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos
2 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
3 Match Masters ? Candivore LTD kostenlos
4 Outfit Makeover SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos
5 Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos
6 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
7 Parking Jam 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos
8 Fashion Universe Voodoo kostenlos
9 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
10 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
3 Bloons TD 6 Nnja Kiwi 4,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Townscaper Raw Fury 4,99
6 Five Nights at Freddy's Clickteam, LLC 2,99
7 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99
8 Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Clickteam, LLC 2,99
9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99
10 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 2,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Coloring Match SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos
2 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos
3 Outfit Makeover SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos
4 slither.io Lowtech Studios LLC kostenlos
5 Happy Color® Malen nach Zahlen X-Flow kostenlos
6 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
7 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
8 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
9 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
10 GeoGuessr GeoGuessr AB kostenlos

