APP-Charts: Fahrzeug per App steuern und Serien schauen
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 05.08.2020 15:04
Ranking der Woche
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Diese Woche hat es bei den deutschen App Store-Nutzern die «Mercedes me 2020», mit der man als Fahrzeughalter kostenlos mit dem Smartphone alle Infos im Blick hat und das Fahrzeug per App steuern kann, ganz nach oben geschafft.
Dabei informiert einen der Fahrzeugstatus beispielsweise über Kilometerstand und Reichweite und man hat auch noch die Möglichkeit, den Reifendruck, die Türen, die Fenster und den Kofferraums zu überprüfen.
Und das versteht sich in der Urlaubszeit fast von selbst: Unter den Top-Apps der Woche ist die Netflix-App, mit der man preisgekrönte Serien, Filme, Dokumentationen und Stand-up-Specials anschauen kann.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|5
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|6
|Sky Guide
|Fifth Star Labs LLC
|3,49
|7
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Mercedes me 2020
|Mercedes-Benz AG
|kostenlos
|2
|Cube Surfer!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Scribble Rider
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|Good Slice
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Die drei ??? - Flaschenteufel
|USM
|7,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|9
|Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|10
|Die drei ??? - Rätsel aus der Geisterwelt
|USM
|6,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|kostenlos
|7
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|8
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
