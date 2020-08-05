Navigation

APP-Charts: Fahrzeug per App steuern und Serien schauen

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 05.08.2020 15:04

Das Auto per App zu steuern, begeistert offenbar viele Mercedesfahrer. Auch ganz oben in den Charts ist die App Netflix, um preisgekrönte Filme und Serien zu schauen.

«Mercedes me 2020»

Ranking der Woche

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Diese Woche hat es bei den deutschen App Store-Nutzern die «Mercedes me 2020», mit der man als Fahrzeughalter kostenlos mit dem Smartphone alle Infos im Blick hat und das Fahrzeug per App steuern kann, ganz nach oben geschafft.

Dabei informiert einen der Fahrzeugstatus beispielsweise über Kilometerstand und Reichweite und man hat auch noch die Möglichkeit, den Reifendruck, die Türen, die Fenster und den Kofferraums zu überprüfen.

Und das versteht sich in der Urlaubszeit fast von selbst: Unter den Top-Apps der Woche ist die Netflix-App, mit der man preisgekrönte Serien, Filme, Dokumentationen und Stand-up-Specials anschauen kann.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 food with love Food with love 3,99
5 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 Sky Guide Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49
7 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49
9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
10 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Mercedes me 2020 Mercedes-Benz AG kostenlos
2 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
5 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 Scribble Rider Voodoo kostenlos
9 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos
10 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Die drei ??? - Flaschenteufel USM 7,99
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
9 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49
10 Die drei ??? - Rätsel aus der Geisterwelt USM 6,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
4 Disney+ Disney kostenlos
5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
8 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9 Messenger für WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos
10 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos

