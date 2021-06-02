Navigation

Angesagte iOS-Games: Runway-Walk und Holzblock-Sudoku

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 02.06.2021 16:36

Wer gern «Sudoku» spielt, kann es auch mal mit «Wooduku» probieren. Die iOS-Gemeinde hat das Spiel schon für sich entdeckt. Auf einem Laufsteg kann man nur Mode präsentieren? Nicht so bei «Body Race». Auch dieses Game kommt derzeit gut an.

«Wooduku»

Aus dem App Store

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - «Sudoku» basiert auf der logischen Positionierung von Zahlen. Es ist ein beliebtes Spiel zum Trainieren des logischen Denkens - etwas für Denksportler also. In dieser Woche aber spielt die iOS-Gemeinde «Wooduku».

Holzblock-Puzzle trifft auf «Sudoku»: «Wooduku» ist ein ruhiges und einfach angelegtes Spiel, das trotzdem herausfordernde Aufgaben bereithält. Es gilt viele knifflige Holzblock-Rätsel zu lösen. Dazu müssen die passenden Holz-Blöcke in einem 9x9 Sudoku-Gitter platziert werden. Ein kleines aber feines Spiel, das mit realistisch gestaltetem Holzdesign und einem entspannenden Spielablauf überzeugt. «Wooduku» schafft es damit in den Game-Charts auf Platz 10.

Ebenfalls viel gespielt und gleich auf Platz 2 gelandet, ist das Spiel «Body Race». Auf einem Laufsteg sollen Gemüse, Fastfood und Fitness-Geräte eingesammelt werden. Am Ende des Laufstegs erhält der Gamer oder die Gamerin ein Kleid in der entsprechenden Konfektionsgröße der gesammelten Objekte.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
7 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49
8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
9 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
10 True Skate True Axis 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Like A Dino! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos
2 Body Race Gismart kostenlos
3 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos
4 I am a Giraffe ? ? kostenlos
5 Parking Jam 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos
6 Tap Away 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos
7 Royal Match Dream Games, Ltd. kostenlos
8 Hair Challenge Rollic Games kostenlos
9 Bounce and collect Voodoo kostenlos
10 Woodoku Tripledot Studios kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Divinity - Original Sin 2 Larian Studios 27,99
6 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49
6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49
8 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
9 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99
10 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Like A Dino! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos
2 Hair Challenge Rollic Games kostenlos
3 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos
4 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
5 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos
6 Makeover Studio 3D Kwalee Ltd kostenlos
7 Royal Match Dream Games, Ltd. kostenlos
8 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210519-99-657937/6

